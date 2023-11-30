Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.34. 115,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,672. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

