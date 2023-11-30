Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.6 %

Teradyne stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 122,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

