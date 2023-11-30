Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.47. 4,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,983. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

