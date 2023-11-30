Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 175.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

AZO traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,603.52. 14,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,741. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,574.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,519.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,797.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.