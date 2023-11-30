Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

