Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $460.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $466.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

