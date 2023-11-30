Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.90.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.59. 215,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,724. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

