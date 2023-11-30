Rocket Pool ETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.50 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,222.86 or 0.05893887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 544,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 544,960.86834873. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,217.07778114 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,873,450.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

