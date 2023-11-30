Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.40. 274,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

