Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 662,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,320 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROVR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,276,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,276,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,730 shares of company stock worth $3,513,274. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $13,920,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

