Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Saia by 100.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 116.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia Trading Down 5.0 %

SAIA opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.13 and its 200-day moving average is $376.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

