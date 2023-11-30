Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.97.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.