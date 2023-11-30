Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $252.50 and last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 5622365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.35.

The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 282,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Salesforce by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 527,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $106,919,000 after buying an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 57.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a PE ratio of 156.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.