Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,446,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 426,234 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Savara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Savara

Savara Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $531.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at $3,780,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Savara by 128.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.