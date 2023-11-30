Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.69. 223,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 406,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 82.6% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

