Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 643,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

