Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.19. 1,141,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.