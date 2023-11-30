Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.09. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 77,514 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,144,000 after buying an additional 1,219,034 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

