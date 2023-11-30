Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.36 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.52.

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($5,810.28). Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

