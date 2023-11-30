ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.43.

NOW stock opened at $678.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $682.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.65 and a 200-day moving average of $570.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,496 shares of company stock worth $7,261,302 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

