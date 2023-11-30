Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Servotronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

SVT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 28.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 3.54% of Servotronics worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

