Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,355 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 636,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

