Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.52. 733,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,355. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

