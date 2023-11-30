Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.03. 799,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

