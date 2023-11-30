Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 783 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.2 %
BHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 411,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,697. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.