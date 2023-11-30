Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 783 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.

BHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 411,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,697. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

