Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $221.67. 596,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,781. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

