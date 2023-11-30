Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $105,320,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 426.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 722,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,503,000 after purchasing an additional 585,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 696,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,447,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920,354. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

