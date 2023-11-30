Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,958. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

