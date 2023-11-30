Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $297.18. The stock had a trading volume of 197,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,185. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $301.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

