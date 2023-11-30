Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,487,915 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.88. 2,397,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,591. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

