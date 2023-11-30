Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $886,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 375,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,462. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

