Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

