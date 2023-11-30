Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 728,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,849. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.