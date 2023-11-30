Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,092.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 95,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 3,767,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,334,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

