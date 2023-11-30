Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MMM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 644,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
