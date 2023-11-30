Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. 52,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,744. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

