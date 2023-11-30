Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.63. 447,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

