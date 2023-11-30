Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Clyde V. Kelly III Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.



Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

