Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMV. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 546.60 ($6.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,277.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a one year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 537.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

