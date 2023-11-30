Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declines By 37.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
