Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Decreases By 37.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLD opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet acquired 41,378 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $45,102.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,728 shares in the company, valued at $201,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCLD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

