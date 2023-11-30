Short Interest in China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Rises By 860.3%

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,644,000 shares, an increase of 860.3% from the October 31st total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,185.0 days.

China Youzan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHNVF opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. China Youzan has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Get China Youzan alerts:

About China Youzan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.