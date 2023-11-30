Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Declines By 35.5%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 1,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,904. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Stories

