Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Decreases By 36.8%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Stories

