Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 49.1%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.5 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.25.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
