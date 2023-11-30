Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 49.1%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.5 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.