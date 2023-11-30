Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 50.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.6 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

