Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Rises By 433.3%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.7 %

GREEL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.31%.

