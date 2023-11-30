Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Rises By 925.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 925.6% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
GulfSlope Energy Price Performance
Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GulfSlope Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About GulfSlope Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GulfSlope Energy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.