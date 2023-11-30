Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Rises By 925.6%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 925.6% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GulfSlope Energy Price Performance

Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GulfSlope Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration company primarily in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana, the United States. It has leased one federal outer continental shelf block and has licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

