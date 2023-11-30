Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Grows By 50.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.62. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.17 million during the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

