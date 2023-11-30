Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 696.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 696.7% from the October 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PARTS iD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PARTS iD Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ID traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,557. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports comprising ATVs, snowmobile and personal watercraft, RVs/campers, boats, recreation including outdoor sports and camping gears, and tools.

